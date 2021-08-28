'Nazar na lag jaye': Wasim Jaffer reacts to Michael Vaughan's tweet in typical 'Jaffer Style'

Team India was well and truly on the backfoot after a disastrous start to the third Test. After the batting unit bundled out for just 73, Indian bowlers tried their best but couldn't stop the Englishmen from amassing 432 runs in the first innings.

However, Rohit and Pujara came to India's rescue in the second innings and stitched a vital partnership. Both Pujara and Rohit Sharma defended well and kept things under control after Rahul's ealy wicket.

The match is evenly poised at the moment and it could go in anyone's favor. Just before the game begins on Day 4, former English skipper and cricket expert Michael Vaughan Tweeted that the sky in Leeds is shining brightly and the conditions will be perfect to bat on. "Not a cloud in the sky in Leeds, lovely day for Batting," Vaughan wrote.

Replying to Michael Vaughan, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a picture of 'nimbu-mirchi' suggesting that the no bad omen should affect the conditions at Leeds as India need to bat well on Day 4 to save the Test match.

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara bat on Day 4. Moreover, they will need assistance from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:56 PM IST