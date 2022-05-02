Nawazuddin stops bodyguard from pushing fans. Netizens call him ‘true gem’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a gifted actor, as seen by his extensive filmography. He has proven his abilities and won many hearts with cameo appearances in films like Sarfarosh and Shool to now being a major part of films like Heropanti 2, Raat Akeli Hai, and more. Not just on-screen, but off-screen, too, fans adore him.

The Raees actor was seen exiting a local restaurant when he was swarmed by fans who wanted to take photographs with him. The actor, who is known for his humility, not only obliged fans, but also prevented his security from pulling them away. Fans of the star hailed him on social media after seeing this gesture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:25 PM IST