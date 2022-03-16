Navjot Singh Sidhu quits Punjab Congress chief post, netizens react with hilarious memes

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned as Punjab Congress chief following instructions of Party chief Sonia Gandhi. The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.
To this, Twitterati took to internet storm and 'Navjot Singh Sidhu' marked one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:
Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
