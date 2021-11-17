National Epilepsy Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness on the neurological disorder

Today, on November 17, India commemorates National Epilepsy Day to raise awareness about the disease.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes uncontrollable seizures or fits. Epilepsy is a "chronic non-communicable brain disorder marked by recurring seizures," according to the World Health Organization. It affects almost 50 million individuals worldwide, according to the WHO.

Due to irregular electrical activity in the brain, epileptic seizures can range from brief and practically unnoticeable durations to long periods of intense shaking.

Physical injuries can occur as a result of these episodes, either directly (such as broken bones) or indirectly (by creating accidents). Seizures in epilepsy are prone to recurrence and may have no obvious reason.

Isolated seizures brought on by a specific reason, such as poisoning, aren't considered epilepsy.

People with epilepsy may be viewed differently in different parts of the world, and their disease may result in variable degrees of social stigma.

It is one of the most common neurological illnesses in the world. Epilepsy affects about 80% of people in low- and middle-income nations.

As a result, increasing public awareness of the issue and reducing the number of persons affected is critical. This disorder affects one out of every hundred persons, and it is more common in young children and the elderly.

The Epilepsy Foundation of India has launched a statewide campaign to lower the disease's prevalence in India.

As the country takes a step ahead to raise awareness about the disorder, have a look at how netizens have done their bit by taking to Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:19 AM IST