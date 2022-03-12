NASA tweets in Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' reference, check here

The birth of a 'star' is not a much common phenomenon, thus being rare and exciting. Which star? The one's in the sky or the cine screen?

It was National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA's Hubble which tweeted about the astronomical star with a celebrity star reference. Pulling to Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born', the viral tweet read, "A star is born. A stellar tantrum – produced by an infant star in the earliest phase of formation – is captured in this week’s #HubbleFriday image.”

The tweet also had a link about more info of the star. This link lead to the official website of NASA where one finds out that this particular object, called HH34, was earlier captured by Hubble between 1994 and 2007, and again in glorious detail in 2015.

See tweet, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:45 PM IST