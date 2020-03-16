'Naam se hi satya hain': Twitter in splits after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik says 'JK's Guv usually drinks wine, plays golf'

Former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the present Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik, has on Sunday made controversial remarks regarding the "work of Governors in India", especially his remark regarding JK's Governor left Twitterati in splits.
Speaking at a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, also his ancestral place, Malik said the governors in the country have not much work to do and that the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir "drinks wine and plays golf."
He said: "The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle."
Watch Video:
Twitter users were left in splits after Satya Pal Malik's video went viral all over the internet. "Then why our - tax payers - money is wasted on these over aged , useless species just to park them in Governor House. The things The governor listed - Daroo peena and golf khelna can best be done at a club cheaply," a Twitter user wrote.
"Very truly said by Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik ji, President/Governor post is waste of taxpayers money, it's time to Govt in power to revisit these post n abolish these post," another user said.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions on the microblogging site:
