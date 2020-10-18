MyNameIs: Desi Twitter outrages after Republican senator mispronounces Kamala Harris' name

Since then, there have been countless tweets as people share their name pronunciations and the unique meanings behind them. The hashtag has garnered a massive response from Indian-Americans or those with Indian ancestry who took to Twitter sharing sharing the meanings behind their names. Not only them, other Democratic politicians and people of varied ethnicity and colour have now taken the trend, turning what had been a rather unpleasant comment into, as on Twitter user noted, "something beautiful".

"#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I'm named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect—especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us," tweeted businesswoman and author Meena Harris.

"#MyNameIs Rohit, and my friends call me Ro. It means bright light in Sanskrit," tweeted US House candidate Ro Khanna.

"#MyNameIs Ted W. Lieu. The “W” is short for “Win-Ping” which in Mandarin means Cloud of Peace," wrote US House Candidate Ted Lieu.

"#MyNameIs Ilham, I prefer Ilhan. I never liked the M sound. It means “Inspiration” in Arabic. My father named me Ilham and inspired me to lead a life of service to others. In his honor I am voting for an inspirational ticket over desperate and maddening one," tweeted US Representative Ilhan Omar.

Take a look at some of the posts: