Myanmar erupts in one of the largest protests in its history

Thousands of people have gathered on the streets of Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon and other cities in Myanmar in a national strike protesting against the military coup in the country.

Despite Myanmar's ruling junta's threat of using lethal force against them, protestors have still gathered in the above-mentioned cities to protest against the military rule and the house-arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, the State Counsellor of Myanmar (equivalent to Prime Minister).

More than 1,000 protesters gathered near the U.S. Embassy in Yangon despite barriers blocking the way, but left to avoid a confrontation after 20 military trucks with riot police arrived nearby. Protests continued in other parts of the city, including next to Sule Pagoda, a traditional gathering point.

Factories, workplaces and shops were shuttered across the country Monday in response to the call for a nationwide strike. The closings extended to the capital, Naypyitaw.

The junta had warned against a general strike in a public announcement Sunday night on state television broadcaster MRTV.

"It is found that the protesters have raised their incitement towards riot and anarchy mob on the day of 22 February. Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life," the onscreen text said in English, replicating the spoken announcement in Burmese.