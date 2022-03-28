'My Tenants... Are Not Paying Rent': Owner says it loud via banner on residence wall

It is a common complain of landlords and house owners that their tenants don't pay rent on time, over the same a frustrated person took to display a banner loud on their residence bricks.

“MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT” read the banner put on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens, New York Post reported.

According to reports, the owners from the New York City based stay put up two large banners on the property over the tenants for allegedly owing about $17,000 (Rs 13 lakh) rent.

The eye catchy, clear message displayed on the wall was spot by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway, later getting caught on camera and going viral on TikTok video with more than 15,000 likes.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:43 PM IST