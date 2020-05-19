Music-cum-samosa party in Mumbai's Ghatkopar amid Lockdown 4.0; Twitter says, 'aur do relaxations!'

A musical party was organised in the premises of Kukreja Palace housing society in Mumbai's Ghatkopar(East) where samosas were served to guests amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the police said on Tuesday.

They have arrested two members of the society, including its chairman and the organiser of the party, on Monday on charges of violating the lockdown norms.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahul Sanghvi (chairman of the society) and Jethalal Dedhia, who had organised the party, the police said.

An offence was registered late on Monday evening after videos purportedly showing the party went viral on social media. In the videos, around 30 people could be seen gathered in the society premises for the musical concert where samosas were served to guests. In one of the clips, some people could be seen playing the guitar while some others eating and distributing samosas.

