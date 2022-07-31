Museum asks visitors to stop having sex for this reason

Image credit: Google

Ford Gerhard military museum in Poland had to ask their couples to stop having sex in their area post a new CCTV system caught many 'exhibitionists' in the act.

Management of the museum located Świnoujście made the request on their Facebook page by posting CCTB pictures that showcased pairs engaging in sexual acts in the premises of the museum.

"Our guests are kindly requested… how can we put it… no ars amandi [the art of love] in the museum, please," the Coastal Defence Museum wrote on their Facebook page.

The post further added: "We ask our amorous guests to be understanding – most of the exhibits in our museum are from many years ago and accustomed to entirely different moral norms – conservative, even orthodox, and abstemious. Let's not expose them to discomfort. The museum has been equipped with cameras for some time,” they wrote, adding all footage is watched and you may not want that getting out to the general public.”