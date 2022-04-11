Munawar Faruqui reveals his relationship status, netizens react

In a popular OTT reality program Munawar Faruqui revealed that he is married and has a son. Soon after the comedian broke silence over his relationship status, netizens took to an internet storm. #MunawarFaruqui became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Social media is divided over this update by Munawar, while some supported him others sympathized over people who crushed on him. In the show, the comedian blushed when rumored girlfriend Anjali Arora proposed him with an 'I Love you', however the solid 'Munjali' bond seem to be shattered leaving netizens stunned after his revelation.

Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Wtf are you talking about? #Munawarfaruqui is earning hard for his child and trying to protect his family and all you’re worried about is fking #Munjali thodi si sharm karo… Be ashamed of yourself



MUNAWAR OWNING LOCKUPP — aakrity phuyal (@PhuyalAakrity) April 9, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

1:-Police custody (37 days)

2:- Father's death 3:-Separation

4:-Separation from his child

5-Her mother suicide

6; her father cancer death

Still he makes his audience laugh. This line Tum ASaan samjte ho kya

Munawarhona.#MunawarFaruqui Respect for you @imrealasim#MunawarKiJanta pic.twitter.com/3FkvOiN6Hf — Samir Sk (@myselfsamir07) April 10, 2022

Really felt sad for #AnjaliArora because she didn't knew about munawar's marriage & child & she had started feeling for him as we all can see that shattered her. Saisha supported #MunawarFaruqui was good. #lockUpp#MunawarKiJanta #Comment your opinion 👇 pic.twitter.com/aNQ0NDo7nR — Shail Makhhija (@makhija_shail) April 11, 2022

Munawar’s child calls Munawar’s burps “burpie”, that’s why “bubby”

On his letter the heart was scribbled, I think it was by the child



Munawar stop this is too wholesome 🥺❤️❤️#MunawarFaruqui

#LockUpp — Shriya (MKJ💗) (@munawarkifan) April 9, 2022

Advertisement

#MunawarFaruqui never hidden anything. A lot of his fans including me always knew that he is married and has a child. I got to know about his separation from this show. He doesn’t need any sympathy or hate. He is playing the best game among all.



MUNAWAR OWNING LOCKUPP #LockUpp — Abhinaba Chowdhury (@Abhi_Chowdhury) April 10, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:48 AM IST