Munawar Faruqui reveals his relationship status, netizens react

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

In a popular OTT reality program Munawar Faruqui revealed that he is married and has a son. Soon after the comedian broke silence over his relationship status, netizens took to an internet storm. #MunawarFaruqui became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Social media is divided over this update by Munawar, while some supported him others sympathized over people who crushed on him. In the show, the comedian blushed when rumored girlfriend Anjali Arora proposed him with an 'I Love you', however the solid 'Munjali' bond seem to be shattered leaving netizens stunned after his revelation.

Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:48 AM IST