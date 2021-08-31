MumbaiRains: Twitter flooded with pictures and videos as locals relieved of scorching heat

After days of sweltering heat, Mumbai woke up to the pitter-patter of rain on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai during the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," tweeted IMD.

With these predictions, netizens are both happy and sad. While Mumbaikars are happy to get rid of the scorching heat, traffic, potholes, and water-logging always become a headache.

As the rain keeps pouring on Mumbai, netizens shared visuals from their respective localities on social media platforms. Twitter especially has been flooded with pictures and videos of rain making #MumbaiRains trend.

Here's a look at what Twitterati are saying about Mumbai rains.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:58 AM IST