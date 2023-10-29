Mumbai Viral Video: People Burst Firecrackers At City's Kemps Corner; Netizens Condemn Act Amidst Pollution & Say 'RIP AQI'

Mumbai is witnessing severe air pollution reportedly due to its rampant construction works leading to dust and smog. Amidst increasing pollution and resulting health issues in the city, an incident of massive fireworks-led celebration surfaced from Kemps Corner. A busy road was seen witnessing a continuous burst of crackers earlier this month. A video from the site showed people parking their vehicles until the fireworks ceased after leaving the area smoky. WATCH VIDEO

The traffic junction at the city's Kemps Corner area experienced poor visibility for the respective period due to the widespread smoke resulting from the fireworks. Clear skies faded along contaminating the air quality there. The video from the incident was shared on Reddit by an internet user who condemned the act and said: City Air Quality RIP." He prayed for the city's worsening air quality that resulted from the burning of rockets, sparklers, and other products.

The footage went viral on the social media platform attracting more than a thousand upvotes. Several users reacted to the clip and commented on the polluting scenario. "Really unfortunate," wrote a Redditor while remarking on the situation. "This is like forceful smoking," said another.

Mumbai AQI

Recently, Mumbai breathed poor air in several places across the city. A few days ago, the city reported a shocking 200 AQI alarming authorities and citizens to take action.

It was noted that the number of people suffering from respiratory illnesses increased during the period, especially among kids and the elderly. The government is working on the taking control of the pollution in the city with the help of sprinkler systems and other measures.