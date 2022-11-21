e-Paper Get App
A funeral management firm named "Sukhant" has stunned netizens with its diversified package of services. Read below for details

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
Mumbai: Start-up company providing 'funeral services' goes viral | Twitter
If you are someone who believes that speaking about death is pessimistic and dark, this read isn't for you. While some people get annoyed by the fear appeal used in life insurance policy advertisements, in a similar case the internet came across a company providing people with funeral services.

A funeral management firm named "Sukhant" has stunned netizens with its diversified listing of services. Sukhant, reportedly, functions in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and is home to several packages concerning the last rites. To what holds the potential to amaze you, the firm offers pre-plan salvation, funeral service, and more.

A sample of a casket set up in a stall at a Trade Fair created curiosity in the minds of people to know more about the firm. Having gone viral, and thus receiving exceeded traffic, the official website of the funeral management firm can now be seen facing a resultant error. However, reports claim that Sukhant provides its funeral services for as high as over 35 thousand rupees.

