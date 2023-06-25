 Mumbai Rains: Water Leaks From Roof Of Mulund Railway Station As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall
It showed rainwater entering the platform due to a damaged roof, turning the space into what netizens dubbed a "waterfall."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Rainwater enters Mulund Railway Platform

Are the Mumbai local railway stations not ready for monsoon? A video from the Mulund railway station has gone viral on social media for filming an episode of water leakage amidst heavy rainfall in the city. It showed rainwater entering the platform due to a damaged roof, turning the space into what netizens dubbed a "waterfall." Passengers on the respective platforms were seen using their umbrellas to avoid getting drenched.

