 Mumbai Rains: City witnesses light rainfall on Friday morning, netizens share videos & photos on Twitter
The rainfall made people rush on social media to share visuals of the "first rain of the season" in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: City witnesses light rainfall on Friday morning, netizens share videos & photos on Twitter | Twitter

Parts of Mumbai woke up to sunny weather but experienced light rain showers later. Around 9.30 am, drizzles were felt in regions of South Mumbai and some parts of the city. This made people rush on social media to share visuals of the "first rain of the season" in Mumbai.

Check videos and photos here:

Rains were welcomed with memes; check reactions

Mumbai weather & AQI

On May 26, Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 30.6°C and the humidity at 79%. IMD said in its forecast that Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra would mostly witness sunny skies until Sunday. However, the rains that poured in earlier on Friday lasted for a few minutes until the sun took over again.

Also, the city breathed 'good' with AQI reading 41. For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

