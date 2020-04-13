Mumbai Police uses Money Heist meme to ask people to stay home during lockdown; Twitter says 'Witty AF'

After Jaipur Police followed the national trend and warned people to stay at home or else those found violating the lockdown, will be put in a room and be made to hear Masakali 2.0 on loop, Mumbai is keeping on the international trend.

On Monday, in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Police shared a meme from the Netflix series "Money Heist" and asked people to stay at home in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Mumbai Police posted the meme with the caption, "Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your 'gang' during #lockdown:" and Professor's (a character in Money Heist) dialogue on the picture read, "So how about we forget common sense?"