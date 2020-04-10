Mumbai Police takes help from 'Powerpuff Girls' villain Mojo Jojo to spread COVID-19 awareness

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared an emotional video in which the police officers talk about their homes and what would they do if they were to be at home during the lockdown.

"I would have not stepped out at the house at all. We barely get any family time. So, I would have patiently spent this time with them," says a lady officer in the video.

"If I had been at home, I would have spent this time with my mother, my sister. I would have read books and watched films with my family," said another officer.

An officer added, "I would have spent time with my pets, with my wife and maybe just sleep."

Following the release of this video, several Bollywood stars went on to thank the city’s cops with the hashtag #DilSeThankYou.