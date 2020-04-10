Mumbai Police takes help from 'Powerpuff Girls' villain Mojo Jojo to spread COVID-19 awareness

Every 90s kid loved crooning to the popular animated series ‘Powerpuff Girls’ that began with the iconic theme song, “Fighting crime, trying to save the world, here they come just in time, the Powerpuff Girls”. Despite the fact of how much the show laid emphasis on girl power with the stars Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, Mumbai Police has found a hilarious way to incorporate the show’s famous villain Mojo Jojo to spread coronavirus awareness.
Taking to their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police tweeted a thread captioned as, “Mojo Jojo's badder than you, #Coronavirus! But guess what? He’s on our side. He is #TakingOnCorona #MojoAgainstEvil”
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared an emotional video in which the police officers talk about their homes and what would they do if they were to be at home during the lockdown.
"I would have not stepped out at the house at all. We barely get any family time. So, I would have patiently spent this time with them," says a lady officer in the video.
"If I had been at home, I would have spent this time with my mother, my sister. I would have read books and watched films with my family," said another officer.
An officer added, "I would have spent time with my pets, with my wife and maybe just sleep."
Following the release of this video, several Bollywood stars went on to thank the city’s cops with the hashtag #DilSeThankYou.
