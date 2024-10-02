 Mumbai Police Observes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti With Password Security Message; Post Goes Viral
Mumbai Police Observes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti With Password Security Message; Post Goes Viral

Mumbai Police Observes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti With Password Security Message; Post Goes Viral

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police's Post On Gandhi Jayanti 2024 | Instagram/Mumbai Police

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the Mumbai Police remembered the freedom fighter in an online post alongside sharing the message of password security. In a social media dedicated to Gandhi Ji, the police team of the city addressed the need for strong passwords and suggested it to be something like "2ndOct_Mahatm@Gandhi."

The post was very creative and subtle at the same time. It didn't use any picture of the freedom fighter. All it carried was the iconic glasses of Gandhi Ji. The creative showed the popular specs frame of him.

Check post below

Message about keeping strong passwords

The idea conveyed through the post was not only about the occasion being observed on the day but also the need to keep strong and safe passwords to avoid getting trapped into frauds and hacking practices.

The police team typed a password and claimed it to be an example of the strongest password one could think of on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mentioning the suggestive code "2ndOct_Mahatm@Gandhi," the Mumbai Police wrote, "India's strongest password, the Britishers were never able to crack."

article-image

October: Cyber security month

That wasn't all. The impressive post further read, "Ignited with truth, non-violence, service and swaraj, the impact never expires."

The post has gone viral on Instagram and caught the attention of netizens. It has already received more than one thousands views on the social media platform.

Through the post, it was learned that October was "Cyber security month."

Let us tell you on this note that this month is internationally marked as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM). The aim of observing a month on this theme revolves around ensuring online safety and awareness among the public.

