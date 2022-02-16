Mumbai Police extends condolences on Bappi Lahiri's sad demise; see pic

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away this morning at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues. In regard to the sad demise of the music artist, Mumbai Police took to social media condoling the death of Bappi Da.

Referring Bappi Da as 'Music of Gold' and hinting on his much noticed gold chain, the post shared by the Police force quoted lyrics from the classic melody and read, "Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re". The text was supported with his never forgettable neck accessory to hint at the word 'Chain'. "Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold", read the post caption.

Take a look at the post, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:17 PM IST