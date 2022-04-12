Mumbai Police band plays cover of Egyptian song Ya Mustafa after Srivalli; watch video here

The Mumbai police’s Khaki Studio band is known for playing melodious instrumental songs. This time, they played Ya Mustafa, a well-known song from Egypt.
In the video posted on their YouTube channel, we can see Police personnel performing cover with several musical instruments including clarinet, saxophone, trumpet and flute.
Watch the video, right here:
Earlier, the band Khaki Studio had tuned with soulful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo and Money Heist song Bella Ciao and Srivalli.
Check here:
Advertisement
Loading
Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)