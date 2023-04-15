 Mumbai: Netizens share picture of lightning as city receives unseasonal rains in April; check best captures
The heavy rains, which were concentrated in the western suburbs, broke the city's 49-year record for being the wettest April.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Netizens share picture of lightning as Mumbai receives unseasonal rains in April; check best captures | Twitter/ Pratik Chorge

Mumbai received unseasonal rains that were accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Thursday midnight. The rains brought a much-needed respite from the scorching hot and humid weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain or thundershowers would occur towards the afternoon or evening on Saturday.

The rain and thunder were caught on camera by netizens. Marathi actress Mitali Mayekar posted the clicks of the thunder on her Instagram account.

Here are some other photos doing the rounds on social media. That will blow your mind.

article-image

