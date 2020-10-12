Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane power cut: The best memes and jokes featuring Arnab, Kangana and more...

On Monday morning, people across Mumbai were thrown for a loop at the MMR region suffered a massive power outage from around 10 in the morning. While power has now been restored to many of the affected areas, people from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane appeared to have spent the time on social media platforms, cracking a wide variety of jokes.

Of course, in the middle of a blackout, where there is no assurance of when exactly you will have electricity again, one would be wise to keep their phones aside for emergency use. But, then there would have been far less content for us to create this article with. Over the last few hours, Twitter has served up something for everyone. There were political jibes, pop culture references, jokes about current trending topics and personalities and more.