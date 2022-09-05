Mumbai Indians celebrate Teacher's day in popular punch lines from school days; can you fill in the blank?

Mumbai Indians celebrate Teacher's day with FIBs | Instagram

Remember the school days when you were given a worksheet with fill in the blanks, match the following, answer in one sentence, short notes, give reasons, do as directed, and so on... Goosebumps! Looks like you are already into a pinch of reviving the nostalgic days of school.

As it's Teacher's day today, celebrated in honour of teacher and first Vice-President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Mumbai Indians tickled the memories of school in netizens. Their Instagram post celebrating the special day of gratitude towards teachers is all about popular punch lines from educational institutes.

Be it a backbencher or a regular school-goer, you shouldn't find it difficult to recollect the most used phrases from school. Take a look at the image and try guessing them your

In case it were an examination with these FIBs, we would have score 5/5. Stuck decoding them? We'll answer it for you:

1. Is this a "fish" market? (Most times accompanied with "A pin drop of silence please...")

2. This is the worst "class" I have ever seen.

3. Students, time for a surprise "test!" (Oh, oops, God save us!)

4. "Tiffin/lunch" khana nai bhulte, homework kaise bhul gaye?

5. Stand in a straight line according to your "height."

The post by Mumbai Indians has impressed netizens and is being highly received for its creative pull into the memory lane. The comments section was full of guess work and fun. While some tried recollecting the words to fill in the spaces and complete the sentences, a few wrote, "Happy Teachers Day."