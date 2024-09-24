 Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Uploading the photo online and informing about the auto rickshaw offering somewhat free ride to the respective set of people, the post was captioned, "Took this photo a while back in malad..good to see an autowala being empathetic towards differently abled. Such small gestures defines mumbai and mumbaikars (sic)."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
A photo going viral on Reddit puts forward an auto rickshaw from Mumbai that promises to partially offer a free ride to differently-abled passengers. It showed the three wheeler announcing a free ride for divyangjans, for up to 1.5 km. A message on the back of the vehicle, read, "Apang ke liye 1 and 1/2 kilo metre free."

The auto was spotted on the roads of Malad, Mumbai. A fellow commuter in the region clicked the vehicle on their camera and shared it on the online platform, appreciating the gesture made towards the differently-abled people in the city.

Saw this on backside of auto in malad
byu/maverickmru inmumbai
Uploading the photo online and informing about the auto rickshaw offering somewhat free ride to the respective set of people, the post was captioned, "Took this photo a while back in malad..good to see an autowala being empathetic towards differently abled. Such small gestures defines mumbai and mumbaikars (sic)."

The picture was soon forwarded by r/Mumbai, a Mumbai-based page which often draws the attention of netizens towards hot discussions and viral topics related to the city.

The post surfaced online earlier this September and it attracted nearly one thousand upvotes. Redditors from Mumbai acknowledged the auto driver's kind gesture and appreciated it. "God bless such generous souls," they wrote. People found it "Truly wholesome."

"Many rickshaw walas doing nowdays, I saw one rickshaw for pregnant ladies also he was giving 1km free ride," netizens pointed out, while reacting to the post after it went viral on Reddit.

