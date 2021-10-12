Muharram or Mahram? Who ended the practice? Here's what PM Modi said at NHRC foundation day programme

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing.

He said India always upheld human rights, saying his government has provided new rights to Muslim women who were demanding laws against Triple Talaq and freed them from the compulsion of 'Mahram' and as a chaperone, a male family member accompanying them during haj.

PM Modi referred to 'Mahram', an adult male, with whom a Muslim woman may be escorted during a journey. A mahram is a member of one's family with whom marriage would be considered haram (illegal in Islam). However, some mistook it for 'Muharram', a Muslim period of mourning.

Thus, outrage flowed on Twitter to correct PM Modi that no one goes to Hajj during Muharram.

However, many also corrected those who quoted 'Muharram' instead of 'Mahram'.

Meanwhile, criticism also poured in for PM Modi as many commented that it was Saudi Arabia that ended the practice of Mahram and not India.

Also, without referring to any incident, Prime Minister Narendra warned that a selective view of human rights violation through a political lens is dangerous for democracy and will affect the country as a few have modified the definition of human rights as per their own convenience.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:40 PM IST