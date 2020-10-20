MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' in IPL 2020: Best jokes and memes mocking 'senior citizens'

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings have gone down to the bottom following the defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The MS Dhoni-led side have six points from 10 games and their chances of making it to the playoffs are quite bleak.
CSK are known to go for experienced players and this season was no different. Youngsters Narayan Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad only played one and two matches respectively this season.
CSK's drubbing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals led to mocking on social media, with users pointing out the age of players.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said youngsters did not capitalise on the chances they got and lacked the 'spark' in them which forced the team management to go with the experienced players in the playing XI.
"You don't want to chop and change a lot. Because what happens is after three-four-five games you're not sure of anything. You want to give guys a fair go then if they're not performing then you switch and go to someone else and give them a run. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren't really there," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.
"Also there were few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them. But what this result has done is give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages," he added.
Jagadeesan, who played against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored 33 runs in the match. Gaikwad, on the other hand, managed to score just five runs from the two matches he played. However, some of the CSK's experienced players also failed to impress like Kedar Jadhav, who has scored 62 runs from the eight matches he played.
