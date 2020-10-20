MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' in IPL 2020: Best jokes and memes mocking 'senior citizens'

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings have gone down to the bottom following the defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The MS Dhoni-led side have six points from 10 games and their chances of making it to the playoffs are quite bleak.

CSK are known to go for experienced players and this season was no different. Youngsters Narayan Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad only played one and two matches respectively this season.

CSK's drubbing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals led to mocking on social media, with users pointing out the age of players.

Here are some tweets mocking CSK over the age of its players: