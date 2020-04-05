Move aside Ramdas Athawale, Railway Ministry will have you grooving to its corona mix

In the video, the Indian Railways also mentions the services they are providing amidst the lockdown imposed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Timely running of parcel trains for movement of essential commodities, distributing free meals to the needy, using coaches as isolation beds, creating awareness in doing everything possible to fight this pandemic are some the services provided by the Railways.

Earlier, the Railways also rubbished reports post-lockdown scenario of the trains and its frequency. The Ministry of Railways tweeted, "Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown "restoration plan" with train details,frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued.All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard."

Meanwhile, total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India (including 3030 active cases, 267 cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.