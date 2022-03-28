Most expensive 'French Fries' has edible gold and cost THIS, holds Guinness World Records

To those love lip-smacking potatoes in their diet, would be frequent snackers of the French Fries. However, unsure whether or not they would have tried the delicacy with some sprinkles of gold.

Wait, what? Yes, you red that right. With creative chefs adding edible gold to their vada pav and burgers, it seems to be the clock ringing for French Fries.

Serendipity3 restaurant from the New York City has created the French Fries that cost $200 (Rs 15,250). Not to surprise that the dish inked itself in the Guinness World Records as ‘The Most Expensive French Fries’ in 2021. Not as simple as the common name, it happens to be called ‘Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites' on the eatery's menu.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:03 PM IST