'#Mossad has style': Twitter abuzz amid speculations over Israel’s hand in assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist

And with these allegations around, Twitter is now trending "Mossad" - the national intelligence agency of Israel - as netizens air out their theories, or in some problematic tweets, express their admiration. We feel compelled to mention here that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has reportedly not commented on the incident and at present there is no official report that back the claims online.

That however has never been a deterrent for Twitter. And on Saturday morning, the internet saw hundreds of people condemning Mossad, even as others took this several steps further and involved President Trump. Others still linked the intelligence agency to other historical events, including the assassination of President JF Kennedy. One user wanted Iran to "take a cue from North Korea" and develop nuclear weapons "as a deterrent".

While we had to leave out several tweets for their problematic content, scroll down to see what some social media users think about the incident. Do keep in mind however that these claims have not been substantiated officially. Further details are awaited to confirm or deny a possible role played by Israel in the assassination.

Meanwhile, take a look: