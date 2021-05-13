'More to life than just image-building...': Anupam Kher trolled after criticising govt

It is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country in the wake of the second Covid wave, actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday while asserting that public criticism towards authorities is "valid in lots of cases".

The veteran actor, who is often viewed as being close to the Narendra Modi-led government, added that it was time for the government to understand that there's more to life than image building.

In an interview to NDTV, the former FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) chairperson also said that while the government has "slipped" somewhere in its management of the health crisis, it was wrong for another political party to use the lapses to its advantage.

Asked if the efforts of the government should have been more in providing relief right now than managing their own image and perception, the National Award-winning actor said it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things for the people who elected them.

"I think the criticism is valid in lots of cases... Only an inhuman person will not get affected by the bodies floating (in the rivers)," Kher said in a reference to the scores of bodies found floating in the Ganga and other rivers, leading to suspicion that they might be those of COVID-19 patients.

"But for another political party to use it for their gain, I think that is also not right. I think we should, as people, get angry. It is important to hold the government responsible for what's happening. Somewhere they have slipped. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building maybe," he added.

The actor has started Project Heal India to extend support to the needy amid the pandemic. He has collaborated with Dr Ash Tewari, urology (chair) at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital, and Baba Kalyani, managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd.

Together, they have sent medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to various hospitals in cities such as Mumbai, Kanpur, Delhi, Pune, and Ghazipur.

Many are appreciating the effort made by the actor to help those suffering due to this pandemic. However, there are also those who cannot believe that Kher has now changed his stance and is holding the government accountable. Also, BJP members and supporters are very upset with the actor for criticizing the government.

Hence, the actor is trending today on Twitter receiving criticism and trolling.

