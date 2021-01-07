'More errors than Kamran Akmal': Rishabh Pant trolled for dropping two catches of debutant Will Pucovski in 3rd Test

In the ongoing third Test between India and Australia, the former's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant came under the fire of netizens who took to social media to troll him for his poor performance on Thursday at the SCG.
Pant, 23, dropped two catches of debutant Will Pucovski who went on to score his maiden half-century for Australia in the longest format of the game.
Pucovski was unbeaten on 54 and Marnus Labuschagne on 34 at the tea break after four hours of play was lost due to rain.
"Rishabh Pant will end up scoring more test runs than Adam Gilchrist with more Wicket Keeping errors than Kamran Akmal," a user tweeted.
Here are some more reactions:
In between three reprieves, Pucovski played some impressive shots and also looked solid in defence after Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner early.
Introduced into the attack after 13 overs in India's first bowling change, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tempted Pucovski into a drive and the batsman only managed an edge after losing his balance, but Pant failed to hang on to the offering despite getting his gloves to it in the 22nd over.
Pant spilled one more chance and on that occasion the unlucky bowler was Siraj, whose fast and short delivery touched the batsman's gloves on his way to the keeper, who could not complete the task. Pant managed to take it on the second attempt, but the ball had hit the ground by then.
With luck on his side, Pucovski got to his fifty when he pulled another debutant, Navdeep Saini, through the wide mid-on region for a boundary.
However, in the end, it was debutant pacer who picked off the debutant batsman to reduce Australia to 106/2 in 34.2 overs.
