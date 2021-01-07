'More errors than Kamran Akmal': Rishabh Pant trolled for dropping two catches of debutant Will Pucovski in 3rd Test

In the ongoing third Test between India and Australia, the former's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant came under the fire of netizens who took to social media to troll him for his poor performance on Thursday at the SCG.

Pant, 23, dropped two catches of debutant Will Pucovski who went on to score his maiden half-century for Australia in the longest format of the game.

Pucovski was unbeaten on 54 and Marnus Labuschagne on 34 at the tea break after four hours of play was lost due to rain.

"Rishabh Pant will end up scoring more test runs than Adam Gilchrist with more Wicket Keeping errors than Kamran Akmal," a user tweeted.