Monkey Baat! Netizens go crazy over a video that shows ape washing clothes

Monkeys don’t only have striking resemblance to humans, they are also known for imitating human behaviour. A video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer on twitter that shows monkey is washing clothes made netizens go crazy.
The officer shared the video writing contagious behaviour. Learning to do from seeing it done by this primate is extremely amusing is quite agreed.
The video has been viewed more than eight thousand times and received close to 700 likes. The video is an example of how monkey emulate humans.
One of the netizens go so crazy over the video that he asked if he can hire the monkey for washing clothes. Because for him it appeared quite diligent.
This is not the first incident where monkey is imitating human. A few days ago an ape was seen closing a water tap after satisfying its thirst in a video that went viral on social and left netizens amazed.
The Hindu earlier reported about a female grey langur who has been joining students of government primary school in Peapully, Andhra Pradesh, for “classes”. Initially the students were worried because of langur’s presence. However, gradually the primate became a part of the primary school. Students also given it a name called Lakshmi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)