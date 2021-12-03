Money Heist S5: Twitter declares the Spanish thriller as Netflix's best show; here’s why

Money Heist hit our screens with the second volume of its fifth and final season on Friday, bidding a touching farewell to its fans. The robbery-based action thriller has enjoyed tremendous success ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2017. Moreover, the OTT platform also ran an exciting campaign to grab netizens' eye balls ahead of the show's premiere, roping in Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana to attract the Indian crowd.

There was intense anticipation among fans to see how the show ends and if there exists any possibility of a return for the franchise. Here's what the early reviews on Twitter suggest-

Money Heist is one of the greatest series to be ever made by Netflix. #moneyheist — General Chairman (@GeneralChairma2) December 3, 2021

Advertisement

Whats your favourite web series on Netflix ? #moneyheist #Umbrellaacademy these are mine.... — Nilesh Rana (@Nilesh60917218) December 3, 2021

Just completed Money Heist S5 P2 ep8. Oh dear, what a twist. Ep6 and 7 are a bit disappointing with slow pace and progress, but the 8th episode was a stellar. The finale is on now. Gonna watch the last two episodes at night. #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist — Basit K. (@basitwrldd) December 3, 2021

Felt goosebumps when they sang "Bella Ciao" altogether 😍 #MoneyHeist — francis ✌️ (@frncsdeo) December 3, 2021

Advertisement

When that baby started crying from the sofa... nearly diedddd #LaCasaDePapael5 #MoneyHeist — TyraMalik🌹 (@Tyramalik1234) December 3, 2021

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The first 10 minutes of @lacasadepapel have me 🥴🔥🙃🥲💥 #MoneyHeist 👺 — Hannan Ali (@HannanAli1_) December 3, 2021

ALSO READ Inside Edge 3: Cricket based series receives mixed reaction from fans on Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:36 PM IST