Monday blues? THIS video can make you smile on your busy work day

Had a relaxing weekend? Even if not, no worries! Monday has arrived, and its time to travel to office, unless you are blessed with the ease to Work from Home.

Monday blues? Here's a video on the internet that holds a potential to cheer you up, and reduce your travel stress. The video was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement just a few hours ago, and the clip is winning hearts of netizens for its positive vibes.

The video shows a man walking, oops rather dancing, on the pavement. According to the text on the screen, the incident was spot and caught on camera by an officer goer. "Saw this on my way into the office today," read the message.

With the background music set to 'As It Was' by Harry Styles, the now viral video displays a man expressing his joy on the streets, with energetically grooving across the short poles on the pavement. Not sure of the context, on whether he received a bonus or made to go home early, yet the video is sure to cheer the audience in its way.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:58 AM IST