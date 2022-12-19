e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMonday blues? Cute squirrel jumping through snow-clad rooftops will make you smile; watch viral video

Monday blues? Cute squirrel jumping through snow-clad rooftops will make you smile; watch viral video

If the day isn't going well and you are reading this during your break time, we can hint you that the video will make you smile and feel light.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

Love looking at videos of adorable animals having a fun time? This video doing rounds on the internet is one such and it captures a squirrel jumping through snowy house roofs.

The viral video begins to show a squirrel hiding within the roof of a house and within seconds into the footage, we see the cute animal jumping from one rooftop to the other. It does the jump perfectly without any slip.

Since being shared on Twitter with the caption "Snow plow," the video has attracted over 8 lakh views and thousands of likes. However, if you are from India where snowfall is experienced only in some regions, you'll find the snowy experience in this video truly amazing.

Watch video:

Read Also
WATCH: Delivery guy skies through snowy road to deliver order to customer, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son goes viral; watch

YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son goes viral; watch

Monday blues? Cute squirrel jumping through snow-clad rooftops will make you smile; watch viral...

Monday blues? Cute squirrel jumping through snow-clad rooftops will make you smile; watch viral...

Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Durex is an urgent celebration mood

Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Durex is an urgent celebration mood

WATCH: Delivery guy skies through snowy road to deliver order to customer, video goes viral

WATCH: Delivery guy skies through snowy road to deliver order to customer, video goes viral

Watch: Bird syncs to music beats created by spoon, video goes viral

Watch: Bird syncs to music beats created by spoon, video goes viral