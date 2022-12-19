Monday blues? Cute squirrel jumping through snow-clad rooftops will make you smile; watch viral video

viral video | Twitter

Love looking at videos of adorable animals having a fun time? This video doing rounds on the internet is one such and it captures a squirrel jumping through snowy house roofs.

The viral video begins to show a squirrel hiding within the roof of a house and within seconds into the footage, we see the cute animal jumping from one rooftop to the other. It does the jump perfectly without any slip.

Since being shared on Twitter with the caption "Snow plow," the video has attracted over 8 lakh views and thousands of likes. However, if you are from India where snowfall is experienced only in some regions, you'll find the snowy experience in this video truly amazing.

Watch video: