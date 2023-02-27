Monday blues? Check out some memes & GIFs to feel better

Monday blues? Check out some memes to feel better |

Good morning, it's Monday and you need to get back to work after a great weekend. Is the lazy mood bothering you or have the usual Monday blues hit you? We can't remove Mondays from the calendar but we can help you enjoy the day with some hilarious and relatable memes. Take a healthy laugh to add goodness to your day.

Check memes

The poker face we carry every Monday

Some GIFs to vibe in the Monday mood

Fill in some positivity to enjoy the day

Read Also Goodbye Thursday! Welcome Friday with these classic memes