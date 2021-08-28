ModiHaiTohMumkinHai trends on Twitter as India administers over 1 crore vaccines for the first time

On Friday India administered a whopping one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses within 24 hours setting a record of sorts and prompting exultation online. Since then, countless individuals have taken to social media platforms lauding the achievement and the Indian government. And while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed those behind the vaccination drive and the people getting inoculated, Twitter has rallied behind him.

The hashtag 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' has since been a top trend on Twitter with Union Ministers, BJP leaders and supporters cheering the achievement.

With India has been looking to vaccinate it's entire adult population by the end of 2021, experts have long opined that the country needs to be vaccinating at least one crore individuals on a daily basis. But even as inoculation efforts were ramped up, this is the first time the milestone has been achieved. As per a Health Ministry bulletin on Saturday morning, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has now crossed 61.22 crore.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," Modi tweeted.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas... This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi," countered Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Since then, the sentiment has been echoed by many others. "Record-breaking ! Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country in a single day! A huge shout out to the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts which helped achieve this phenomenal feat! Get vaccinated and help end this pandemic . #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai" urged former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:49 PM IST