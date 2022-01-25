'Modern wall of Indian cricket': Fans wish Cheteshwar Pujara a very happy birthday

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara turns 34 today. He has played 95 Tests and five ODIs for India. Of late, there have been question marks over his place in India’s Test side, owing to lack of form. However, when he broke through in the national side, Pujara was seen the ideal replacement at no.3 to Rahul Dravid.

In 95 Tests, Pujara has scored 6713 runs at an average of 43.87. He played two ODIs against Zimbabwe and three against Bangladesh in 2013 and 2014 but couldn’t cement his spot in the side.

Scores of Pujara's fans took to Twitter to wish him on his special day and extend their heart-felt greetings.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday Pujara ❤️

Hero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MjrstKXoe3 — Girish (@Chandra__Girish) January 25, 2022

Happy birthday #CheteshwarPujara

Modern Wall of India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RnCiNQPLyn — Nikhil Chauhan (@imNikChauhan) January 25, 2022

Happiest Birthday to Mr Dependable and the wall of the modern day cricket..#CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/kVuvYQHPWB — 𝘚𝘩𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘮 𝘔𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘳𝘢 (@shiv0769) January 25, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara - India's One of the Best Test Batsman, his contribution for India in overseas tours in Test Cricket is amazing. In 2018 Australia tour 521, In 2020/21 Australia tour his contribution was incredibly good. Happy Birthday, Cheteshwar Pujara. pic.twitter.com/HWVG7ciEhB — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 25, 2022

Pujara is a backbone of India in test cricket 🏏

Happy birthday champ#CheteshwarPujara #pujara pic.twitter.com/nJwifMfqhK — Praveen (@praveen_5654) January 25, 2022

#CheteshwarPujara

Indian Players to be a part of more than 10 SENA Test wins.



1:- Cheteshwar Pujara:- 11



End of list..



A very Happy Birthday to one of the most integral part of our Test Team pic.twitter.com/h3j6E2zm9Z — SilentlyFluent (@SilentlyFluent) January 25, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:22 PM IST