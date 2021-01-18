Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy schools Twitter user for drawing comparisons between Mohammed Siraj and Aussie pacer

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in the Boxing Day Test, is recording brilliant performances to keep his side in the game. On Monday, Siraj scripted his maiden Test fifer on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba.

Given it is only his third Test match, netizens are lauding Siraj's efforts. More so, when he is currently leading the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who is benched due to injuries.

A Twitter user even compared Siraj and prime Australia pacer Mitchell Starc who is not having the best time in the ongoing tournament. "Lmao Siraj has more wickets than Starc in this series," the user tweeted.

However, it was Starc's wife and Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy who decided to school the Twitter user. "Why’s it funny?! Reflects Siraj’s ability and reward for effort," she replied to the user.