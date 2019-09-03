‘Missing that moustache’: Twitter reacts to Abhinandan Varthaman's new look

Perhaps the moustache has changed but his charisma and confidence remain the same. Yes, we are talking about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who took an aerial stroll on Monday and flew a sortie in MiG-21 fighter aircraft.

Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations had resumed flying operations on August 23. The officer has started flying after medical clearance. A photo to be remembered for many reasons as this was Dhanoa's last sortie and Varthaman's first after getting his flying category back.

As Varthaman and Dhanoa were captured by the shutterbugs, the Wing Commander kept it simple sporting a trimmed moustache and a suave hairstyle. However, Twitter users miss the 'tiger's' iconic gun-slinger moustache which became a fad among men across the country earlier this year. While netizens were happy to see the 36-year-old Wing Commander back in action, they were sad not to see the famous handlebar moustache, which had left everyone mesmerised and in awe.

Here's how Twitteratis reacted to Abhinandan Varthaman's new look: