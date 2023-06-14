'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput 3rd Death Anniversary | Twitter

It has been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai residence. June 14 is observed as Black Day by the fans of the Bollywood actor as the day marks his death anniversary. On this day in 2023, several fans took to social media to remember and share 'Miss You' messages towards their favourite talent. The love for SSR echoed with hundreds and thousands of tweets.

Remembrance messages shared on social media

It's been 3 years he left us 💔Sushant singh rajput is such an actor He is no longer in this world Whom we can never forget. There is no one like him We will never forget him Forever in our hearts 💕.#SushantSinghRajput #SSRians pic.twitter.com/e2MC1yVaYe — Ritik~❤️💫 (@RitikXtweets) June 14, 2023

You are missed a little extra today Sushant Singh Rajput ❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/KKlV55YeO3 — 𝑨𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒉𝒊. (@Kohliisfreak) June 14, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. However, his family accused actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, cheating him, and illegally locking him up.

Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe and the latter found out that the actor used to consume drugs.

