 'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death Anniversary

'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death Anniversary

The love for SSR echoed with hundreds and thousands of tweets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Sushant Singh Rajput 3rd Death Anniversary | Twitter

It has been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai residence. June 14 is observed as Black Day by the fans of the Bollywood actor as the day marks his death anniversary. On this day in 2023, several fans took to social media to remember and share 'Miss You' messages towards their favourite talent. The love for SSR echoed with hundreds and thousands of tweets.

Remembrance messages shared on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. However, his family accused actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, cheating him, and illegally locking him up.

Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe and the latter found out that the actor used to consume drugs.

Read Also
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rare and unseen pics of SSR
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar

Man Begging On Delhi Streets Spotted By Kin Months After Going Missing From Bihar

'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death...

'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death...

'Don't Roam In Lungi Or Nighty': Society In Noida Issues Circular On Dress Code To Residents;...

'Don't Roam In Lungi Or Nighty': Society In Noida Issues Circular On Dress Code To Residents;...

Cyclone Biparjoy Brings Rains To Mumbai, Netizens Share Photos & Videos From Rainy Day On Twitter

Cyclone Biparjoy Brings Rains To Mumbai, Netizens Share Photos & Videos From Rainy Day On Twitter

Viral Video: Wife Catches Engineer Husband Living With Another Woman In Bahraich House,...

Viral Video: Wife Catches Engineer Husband Living With Another Woman In Bahraich House,...