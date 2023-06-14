'Miss You SSR' Messages Pour On Social Media As Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Remember Him On 3rd Death Anniversary

It has been three years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai residence. June 14 is observed as Black Day by the fans of the Bollywood actor as the day marks his death anniversary. On this day in 2023, several fans took to social media to remember and share 'Miss You' messages towards their favourite talent. The love for SSR echoed with hundreds and thousands of tweets.
Remembrance messages shared on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. However, his family accused actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, cheating him, and illegally locking him up.
Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe and the latter found out that the actor used to consume drugs.
