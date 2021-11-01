'Miss you, Dhoni': As India stares at exit after being beaten by New Zealand, netizens miss former captain

India's superstar cricketers were pummelled on a second-straight Sunday as a disciplined New Zealand firmly pushed them towards the exit door with an easy eight-wicket victory in the ICC T20 World Cup here.

The defeat that puts India in serious danger of losing out on a semi-final berth also raises questions about outgoing T20 skipper Virat Kohli's abject failure to win an ICC tournament in four attempts as captain.

While Kohli is set to step down from T20 captaincy, this defeat puts his ODI leadership future also in doubt.

If Pakistan match was a humiliating experience, the encounter against New Zealand was embarrassing to say the least as a meagre target of 111 was chased down by Daryl Mitchell (49 off 35 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (33 not out off 31 balls) in only 14.3 overs.

This was after India managed 110 for 7 in 20 overs in which they didn't effectively score runs in nine of those overs (54 dot balls). Worse, they were just able to hit a single boundary between overs 8 and 15 when two spinners were in operation.

The equation for India now gets muddled up and only Afghanistan's victory over New Zealand can raise hopes of an outside chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

That too if they win all their remaining matches against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

The recent string of losses has dejected Indian cricket lovers who are now missing the golden 'Mahi era' when MS Dhoni made India shine at the World Cup.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:08 PM IST