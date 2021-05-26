Misinformation and meme-fest ensues as netizens gear up for alleged Facebook and Twitter ban

Twitter is the land of 'Chinese whisper'. Word spreads quickly and often turns into misinformation and misinformed memes. Currently, Twitter is trending on Twitter and a lot of chaos has followed on the microblogging platform.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged 'COVID toolkit' matter. Two teams of Special Cell had raided the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital for the same.

The Special Cell has sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as "manipulative", an official said.

Adding to Twitter's woes, the deadline to comply with the new legal rules meant for big social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, ended on Tuesday, threatening the operations of the likes of Twitter in India.

According to top official sources, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others, which were required to abide by the rules notified in the gazette of India on February 25 under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, have failed to comply on many accounts till date.

"If social media companies do not obey the rules, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per the existing laws of India," top official sources said.

As soon as the news made it to social media, it blew up and #TwitterBan started trending along with #Facebookban. This lead to panic among the users who worried about what they will do if the social media platforms get banned. In fact, rumours also spread that Instagram will get banned too.

Since then, it has been a mayhem on Twitter. Some people are rushing to Indian apps like 'Koo' and 'Tooter'. Others are making new accounts on the apps like Telegram, Snapchat, etc. And some are staying on Twitter and sharing memes.

If you're worried about app bans too, here are some hilarious memes about the comedy in tragedy that will lift your mood instantly.

Here you go!