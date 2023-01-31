'Misal Pav is just a namkeen, not a dish': Mumbai man who says so gets 'trolled' on Twitter for his unpopular opinion

Do you love dipping the pav in the misal and enjoying the snack to its best? A Twitter user from Mumbai took to express his views on Misal Pav and his unpopular opinion has gone viral. Commenting about foodie's loved snack, the man identified as Bodhisattwa Majumder wrote, "How is misal pav even a dish. Its just namkeen which has fallen accidentally on a very oily ghooghni. (sic)"
Check tweet:
Internet reacts
The internet was left divided over the comment about the authentic Marathi dish. While most disagreed with his opinion on Misal Pav, a few supported his take to which he wrote, "Thanks man. Finally some alliance."
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars also asked him to try the dish from some picked restaurants to check whether his take on the food would change. But no, he replied to those suggestions and said that the concept of Misal Pav in itself isn't his choice.
Check out the trolls below:
