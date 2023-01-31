'Misal Pav is just a namkeen, not a dish': Mumbai man who says so gets 'trolled' on Twitter for his unpopular opinion | FPJ

Do you love dipping the pav in the misal and enjoying the snack to its best? A Twitter user from Mumbai took to express his views on Misal Pav and his unpopular opinion has gone viral. Commenting about foodie's loved snack, the man identified as Bodhisattwa Majumder wrote, "How is misal pav even a dish. Its just namkeen which has fallen accidentally on a very oily ghooghni. (sic)"

Check tweet:

How is misal pav even a dish. Its just namkeen which has fallen accidentally on a very oily ghooghni. — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) January 30, 2023

Internet reacts

The internet was left divided over the comment about the authentic Marathi dish. While most disagreed with his opinion on Misal Pav, a few supported his take to which he wrote, "Thanks man. Finally some alliance."

Thanks man. Finally some alliance . — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars also asked him to try the dish from some picked restaurants to check whether his take on the food would change. But no, he replied to those suggestions and said that the concept of Misal Pav in itself isn't his choice.

Ye bhi kar lete hain. Lekin problem cooking skills se nahi concept se hai. — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) January 30, 2023

Check out the trolls below:

I pay my reverence wherever its due, be it pav bhaji, kothimbir vadi, aru vadi, bhakri or the like. But this... — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) January 30, 2023

but it’s so yum 😭😭😭😭 — aash 🤓 (@aashirwow) January 30, 2023

That's just healthy misal pav. — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) January 31, 2023

