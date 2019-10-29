Miracle baby gets a photo-shoot with 1,616 IVF needles around it

Most couples nowadays have their newborns clicked by professionals for all those cutesy shots. New parents try all kinds of angles, DIY ideas and ways to make their newborn look even more beautiful with added features to the frame.

In one such family photographer’s work on Facebook is a photograph of a baby clicked with hundreds of needles around it in the shape of a heart. The photograph intrigued many online and people wanted to know why any parent would want their newborn anyway near a dangerous object such as a needle, let alone photograph the baby with it.

On some digging around, it was revealed that the couple, Patricia and Kimberly O'Neill, wanted to capture the process involved for conceiving their daughter, London. Patricia and Kimberly are a same-sex couple and had to resort to In vitro fertilisation (IVF) to conceive their offspring.