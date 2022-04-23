Miniature artist creates BEST double decker bus model; see pics

Miniature artist, who regularly works on making BEST vehicle models, unveiled his recent artwork on social media.

On Friday, artist Vishal D Borkar tweeted sharing the image of his new trailer of BEST double decker bus model. The visuals can easily fool the viewer to it being the bus in itself, and later to realize that's its a well carved out piece of art.

Models of realistic-looking double-decker buses, made by the city-based young man has won hearts of netizens. Not just the recent form, even earlier since he began sharing his works on the micro-blogging, the models have garnered likes and support with many wanting buy a piece from him.

As of his Twitter handle, it looks like the enthusiast either brought out the latent talent in him during the days of COVID19 lockdown or only then did it surface on the internet.

Talking of the recent make, the double decker bus model features route Goregaon West to Juhu - Bus no 253. Vishal has revealed that the creation was made with the help of Sunboard like fiber sheets.

Take a look at few of his creations, right here:

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 03:54 PM IST