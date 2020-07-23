'Might as well send a coffin': Netizens shocked with BBMP's extreme measures in building with corona-positive case

As Bengaluru deals with a surge in coronavirus cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) have gone extreme with their measures in a bid to fight coronavirus.

On Thursday, Twitter user Satish Sangameswaran shared pictures of how BBMP has sealed his building wherein a coronavirus positive case was found. The measures taken were a bit too extreme as the user said, "Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM ? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently."