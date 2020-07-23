'Might as well send a coffin': Netizens shocked with BBMP's extreme measures in building with corona-positive case

As Bengaluru deals with a surge in coronavirus cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) have gone extreme with their measures in a bid to fight coronavirus.
On Thursday, Twitter user Satish Sangameswaran shared pictures of how BBMP has sealed his building wherein a coronavirus positive case was found. The measures taken were a bit too extreme as the user said, "Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM ? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently."
He further added how families will have trouble with buying daily supplied. "Apart from the fire hazard, also makes it difficult for the Emergency response team set up within the apt to support the families on groceries, etc. They are bulk ordering to minimise delivery contact, this makes it impossible to pass on big packages of essentials," he said.
Netizens are shocked with such extreme measures taken by the BBMP. "What ridiculousness is this? Might as well provide a coffin eh?," a user wrote.
"When Karnataka channelizes its inner Wuhan .... you can't be doing an Anarkali to families. there must be a better way of ensuring quarantine," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
