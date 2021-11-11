Microsoft and Meta collaborate to integrate 'Teams' and 'Workplace'

Microsoft and Meta have collaborated to integrate video chat app Teams and Facebook's Workplace that will be available to companies next year at no extra cost.

The integration between Workplace and Teams will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps.

"This will make it even easier for employees to stay up to date with important information, and will open up more opportunities for company-wide feedback and engagement," Meta said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Through a pinned tab in Teams, workers can access Workplace content, including a condensed version of the Workplace news feed, without having to switch between apps. They can react to and comment on Workplace posts in Teams too.

"We have a shared vision of offering our customers choice and flexibility, so it made sense for us to come together to help our mutual customers unlock collaboration and break down silos within their organisations," said Jeff Teper, CVP Product and Engineering, Microsoft Teams.

In addition, Teams will be available on Meta Portal products in December and People will be able to use the devices for Teams video calls.

Office 365 tools such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint are already available on Workplace, as are SharePoint and OneDrive.

Facebook Workplace is also integrated into the Azure Active Directory.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:02 PM IST